Over 280 kg of Unfit Food has been Seized During Black Sea Check-ups

Sofia. Over 280 kg of unfit food was seized following inspections along the Black Sea coast in July, said the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA). In July, BFSA continued to exercise strict control over Black Sea resorts. Inspections were carried out at food retailers, movable, temporary and seasonal businesses, catering establishments, restaurants including those located in hotel complexes, tourist facilities offering all-inclusive, etc.

The inspectors issued 157 prescriptions and 43 penalties for breaching administrative regulations. The most frequently found non-compliances involved buildings and equipment; lack of registration under Art. 12 of the Food Act; selling food without country of origin and expiration date labels. For the period, 284 kg of food of animal origin was destroyed. Due to poor hygiene businesses in the area of Varna were closed down.

FOCUS News Agency