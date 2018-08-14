Urban Mobility: Teams are Working to Expand the Green Zone in Sofia

Sofia. Our teams are now working on expanding the green zone in the capital city, said Rumyana Milova, Parking and Garages Director at the Urban Mobility Centre, in an interview with Focus News Agency. The teams are inspecting the districts and sidewalks, decide on where to install new parking prevention bollards and discuss upcoming repairs on the sidewalks. An information campaign will help the local residents to quickly get to know the new conditions, Milova explained. The expansion includes certain areas in the districts of Oborishte, Lozenets, Krasno Selo and Vazrazhdane. It will create nearly 5,500 car park spaces and 82 new jobs, she said.