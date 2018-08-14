Bulgarian Citizen Beat his Neighbors in Belgium Because they were a Gay Couple

Bulgarian and his girlfriend from Croatia beat a gay couple in Belgium. One of the victims is an Italian.

The Italian and Belgian media reported on the incident. The 46-year-old Italian has moved to live in Gent, Flanders, where he married a Belgian citizen.

The two were neighbors of a Bulgarian who lived with Croatian woman. They constantly harassed the gay couple, and during their last encounter, the Bulgarian beat them with a metal bracket used to lock the wheel of a car.

Because of his actions, aggravated by the phenomenon of homophobia, he can get up to 4 years in prison.

