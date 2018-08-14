Bulgaria is 21st in Europe Thanks to Demireva

Mirela Demireva's silver medal in high jump gave Bulgaria's 21st place in Euro 2018 athletics staging in Berlin. With one vice-champion are also Azerbaijan and Slovenia, while the Olympic stadium gave awards to 27 countries.

Number 1 finished the UK team with 18 medals (7 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze), followed by Poland with 12 (7-4-1) and the team with the most awards in total but less titles Germany - with 19 (6-7-6). There are more than 1 gold in France, Belgium, Greece, Belarus and Norway - 3, Spain, Ukraine and Portugal - 2.

At the same time Demireva received an invitation to defend the honor of Europe in the tournament for the Continental Cup in Ostrava - 9 September. This competition is once every 4 years, with the participation of Europe, Asia and the Pacific, Australia and Oceania, America and Africa, and each team is represented by two in the discipline. The last Bulgarian athlete in the European team was Vania Stambolova in 2010 - in Split (Hur). Then the Bulgarian athlee became the second in Europe at 400 m with the relay in Barcelona.