Next Year the Average Teacher's Salary in Bulgaria will be 1300 Leva

From 2019 there will be an increase of about 20% for teachers' salaries and the average gross salary will be 1300 BGN. This was announced by Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev before bTV. At present, the minimum wage is 760 leva and the average age of teachers is about 50 years old and covers the largest age groups. This requires the hiring of retired teachers.

"There are BGN 330 million pledged for a gradual raising of 50% of the salaries until the end of the government's mandate, and the salary is expected to reach BGN 1,500. At the moment, the biggest problem is the shortage of teachers in mathematics and physics", added the minister . In view of the approaching of the first school day - September 15, Valchev announced that 850 repairs will be made and over 500 schools will be upgraded in the next 2 years. First grade students, according to the minister, will be nearly 60,000.

The Minister also commented on the crisis in the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), which wants to be outside the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. "I am afraid there will be no break in the activity, even though they want a divorce, "Valchev said, adding that seven sector ministries use the Institute's data."

Some 15 million leva were provided for scientific activity, but just 10% have reached NIMH. This is because most of the scientific activity is reported, and NIMH is not the typical scientific institute, "Velchev explained, adding that the next year will seek autonomy within the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Funds, half of the envisaged BGN 65 million, will be allocated to the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.