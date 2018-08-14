Burgas Governor: No Threat to Environment or Beach Visitors after Fuel Oil Leak from Sunken Ship near Sozopol
Burgas. There is no threat to ecology or beach visitors after the fuel oil leak from the sunken ship near Sozopol, Burgas Governor Valcho Cholakov said at a briefing, Focus Radio has reported. The leak was reported on Friday, the maritime administration examined the situation on the site and put barriers. The situation is currently under control, Cholakov said.
Minister of Transport Ivaylo Moskovski said there are partial leaks from the fuel tanks of the old ship, which the authorities said sank back in 1921. The leaks have been enclosed to restrain the spill, and the authorities have discussed putting a second line of barriers, the minister said. For now [the spill] is minimal and quite limited,” he added.
FOCUS News Agency
