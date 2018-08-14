Veliko Tarnovo Museum of History: Treasure Hunters do not Realise they are Destroying Invaluable Cultural Layers

Veliko Tarnovo. Treasure hunters are looking for quick profits but do not realise that they are destroying invaluable cultural layers, Veliko Tarnovo Regional Museum of History Director Dr. Ivan Tsarov told Focus Radio. “Where people lived over the years, there are accumulations that we in archaeology call a cultural layer. When we do excavations, like peeling a boiled egg, we peel layer after layer, we comment and thus understand how the ancients lived. While digging out coins, treasure hunters damage the cultural layers that are priceless, and never again a settlement, building or tomb will be as the ancients left them. That’s what treasure hunters do not understand,” said Ivan Tsarov.
He added that with modern technology it is becoming easier to destroy sites of centuries-old history. In most cases, nothing is found because many mounds do not contain lavish funerals, said Dr. Tsarov. He pointed out that the Bulgarian market is limited and treasure hunters most probably seek to export the artefacts.

