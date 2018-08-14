Here are the New Inhabitants of the Zoo in Sofia
Toucan, meerkat and Lemur are the new inhabitants of the Sofia Zoo.
The exotic animals are born in the year when the oldest zoo on the Balkan Peninsula celebrates its 130th birthday.
"The story of creating a zoo is also related to the emergence of elephants in it. One of the first animals is the elephants. We received the first elephants from the Hagemberg Zoo in Germany, "said Irina Sakhatchieva from the zoo in Sofia to bTV.
For 130 years, eight elephants were inhabitants of the Sofia Zoo. Two elephants are born behind the bars.
