Here are the New Inhabitants of the Zoo in Sofia

Lifestyle | August 14, 2018, Tuesday // 10:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Here are the New Inhabitants of the Zoo in Sofia

Toucan, meerkat and Lemur are the new inhabitants of the Sofia Zoo.

The exotic animals are born in the year when the oldest zoo on the Balkan Peninsula celebrates its 130th birthday.

"The story of creating a zoo is also related to the emergence of elephants in it. One of the first animals is the elephants. We received the first elephants from the Hagemberg Zoo in Germany, "said Irina Sakhatchieva from the zoo in Sofia to bTV.

For 130 years, eight elephants were inhabitants of the Sofia Zoo. Two elephants are born behind the bars.

Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria