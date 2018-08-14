‘Rambo 5’ will Film in Bulgaria and the Spanish Canary Islands

Society » CULTURE | August 14, 2018, Tuesday // 10:53| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: ‘Rambo 5’ will Film in Bulgaria and the Spanish Canary Islands

Sly Stallone has been eyeing a September 1st production start on Rambo 5, he was said to be attached to direct but others were less sure about this.

Filming was expected to take place in the Spanish Canary Islands and we now have word that Bulgaria is another location for the filming. It’s not surprising as Stallone is going to be filming there next spring for Expendables 4.

Sly has taken to Instagram to suggest an announcement is coming.

Rambo is said to be taking down a sex-trafficking ring in Arizona, run by a ruthless cartel after returning to the family ranch.

A release date has yet to be announced.

SOURCE: OMEGA UNDERGROUND

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria