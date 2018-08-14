‘Rambo 5’ will Film in Bulgaria and the Spanish Canary Islands

Sly Stallone has been eyeing a September 1st production start on Rambo 5, he was said to be attached to direct but others were less sure about this.

Filming was expected to take place in the Spanish Canary Islands and we now have word that Bulgaria is another location for the filming. It’s not surprising as Stallone is going to be filming there next spring for Expendables 4.

Sly has taken to Instagram to suggest an announcement is coming.

Rambo is said to be taking down a sex-trafficking ring in Arizona, run by a ruthless cartel after returning to the family ranch.

A release date has yet to be announced.

