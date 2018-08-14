Bulgaria's EUR 24.9 Million Ambulance Supply Tender Attracts Seven Bids

SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 13 (SeeNews) - Bulgaria's health ministry has received seven offers in its 48.7 million levs ($28.4 million/24.9 million euro) tender for supply of ambulances, as part of a project for modernisation of emergency medical services, it said on Monday. The seven offers concern Lot 1 and Lot 4 of the tender, which envisage supply of 185 standard type B ambulances and 95 type C ambulances for intensive care and monitoring, the ministry said in a statement. The offers were submitted by local companies Automotor Corporation, Omnicar Auto, Ilina Car Company, Sofia France Auto, Auto France 3000, Auto Italy and Moto-Pfohe.  Lots 2 and 3, envisaging supply of 42 four-wheel drive ambulances and 78 off-road ambulances failed to attract offers. The tender was launched in March but was subsequently suspended several times over complaints filed with Bulgaria's competition authority. 

