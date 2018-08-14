4th Day Without Access to the Bulgarian Commercial Register - Dangers and Recovery Forecasts

For a fourth consecutive day, the trade registry of the Registry Agency is inaccessible due to a system crash, and the business fears data theft. It was not until last night that the Ministry of Justice, the DANS, and the prosecution broke down and launched an emergency plan of action that included a gradual recovery from Wednesday. The registry stopped working on Friday, but the agency refused to report the issue as they justified it as a technical problem. Meanwhile, the chairman of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association Vasil Velev explained to Darik that the problem is huge and the reason for this collapse is still unknown. Computer Specialists do not exclude hacking and data leakage.

The Business Register is currently inaccessible. Efforts are focused on quickly recovering data. The collapse of the commercial register seriously worries the business.





"This is a very huge problem. Apart from virtually suspending trade turnover and listing changes in the structure and capital of companies, entering new companies also introduces uncertainty about ownership, and it is still unclear what the damage will be. Whether it's just a jamming job, a delay, or there will be problems with the information with the restoration of the full amount of information. It is possible in such a situation to get opportunities for scams. This creates problems and risks. Entrepreneurs, instead of taking care of their business, have to deal with administrative procedures, "said Vasil Velev, Chairman of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association.

In front of Darik, System Administrator Blagovest Petrov said that among the possible options are a software problem, a hardware failure, a human error, and a hacker attack.



In his words, if the array of data has been burned, even if there are back-ups of information, it may take a long while to recover:



"The problem may come from many places. Infrastructure problems or hacker attack. It can also be a purely human error. Everything could have happened. If a too big accident has occurred, it may take a long time. Because if back up is on tape, the tape itself can not read only the end part or something in the middle. You have to transfer the full boxes, transfer them to hard disks, and this takes a long time. Even if it is a hard disk, the information can be compressed, so it will also take a long time to recover and get it out. The problem is that even if there is a stable back up system, it can still take time to recover everything. The same thing if the back up system is not tested periodically that it works, it may be that this system is not working at the moment, so it is not possible to recover the data, "Petrov explained.

In addition to blocking trade, the lack of a trade register opens doors for fraud.