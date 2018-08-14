Sunny Weather with Temperatures of up to 30-35°C

Sofia. Today it will be sunny again. In the afternoon, high clouds are expected over most of the country, middle over the southwestern regions, but only in some places there will be light rain. There will be light, in the Danube Plain and the eastern regions to moderate wind from east-southeast. Maximum temperatures 30-35°C, in Sofia about 29°C, Martin Slavchev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.