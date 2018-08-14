Sunny Weather with Temperatures of up to 30-35°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 14, 2018, Tuesday // 09:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. Today it will be sunny again. In the afternoon, high clouds are expected over most of the country, middle over the southwestern regions, but only in some places there will be light rain. There will be light, in the Danube Plain and the eastern regions to moderate wind from east-southeast. Maximum temperatures 30-35°C, in Sofia about 29°C, Martin Slavchev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
- » Total of 250 Semi-wild Mallard Ducks to be Placed in Sofia Water Pools
- » Death Toll from Quake that Hit Indonesian Island Passes 430
- » Sunny Weather Today, Maximum Temperatures 29-34°C
- » NIMH: It will be Sunny Today, with Highs between 28°C and 33°C
- » It will be Sunny Today, with Highs between 29°C and 34°C
- » Earth at Risk of Entering ‘Hothouse’ State from which there is no Return
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)