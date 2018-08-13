Iran's Khamenei: No War, no Negotiations with the US

Politics | August 13, 2018, Monday // 16:50| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Iran's Khamenei: No War, no Negotiations with the US

Tehran. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Monday that there would be neither war nor negotiations with the United States, AFP reported.
"Recently, U.S. officials have been talking blatantly about us. Beside sanctions, they are talking about war and negotiations," he said via his official Twitter account in English.
"In this regard, let me say a few words to the people: THERE WILL BE NO WAR, NOR WILL WE NEGOTIATE WITH THE U.S."
There has been widespread speculation over whether Iran would be forced back to the negotiating table following Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposition of sanctions. 
But Iran has rejected fresh talks, saying the US can no longer be trusted after violating its commitments under the deal. 

FOCUS News Agency

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria