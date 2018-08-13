Cinema, Culinary and Music Meet in Varna

Tasty foods and drinks, culinary films and naturally music will meet in Varna from 29 August to 2 September in front of the Aquarium in the Sea Garden, the organizers of the first edition of the Street Food & Art Festival announced.

For five consecutive days, 5he space will become a delicious and entertaining arena where skills will be shared by culinary bloggers, professional and cheerful chefs and fans of delicious food. Demonstrations, tastings, exciting meetings, acoustic concerts and the final of each evening - summer cinema with thematic films.

"The idea of ​​the festival is to combine different arts through the prism of culinary arts, singers will sing, musicians will cook, book writers will do live demonstration of their cooking skills, celebrities will meet their fans, and the best of the world cinema , inspired by the food, will be shown in the five festival days, "says the organizer of the Cinema and Food Festival Nikolay Todorov.

Culinary bloggers were invited, including Adriana Gyuzeleva, Lucy Evtimova, Stanka Stoyanova, Karina Popova, Tanya Doneva, Sophie Yotova and others. Authors of healthy eating books Kristina Tuzharova, Zdravka Maksurova and Biliana Yotovska are also part of the guests, united by the idea that healthy food can be irresistibly delicious and interesting.

Children's culinary demonstrations and workshops are provided for children to learn about healthy eating. Children TV host Bate Encho will turn the festival into a Japanese children's show for them.

The actress Kateto Evro will show that the artist is an artist not only on the stage but also in the kitchen by cooking her favorite dish and presenting her book "Recipes and memories".

There will be In Memoriam Module for Anthony Bourdain, a restauranteur and culinary, through whom hundreds of thousands rediscovered the world of food.

And because events like these can not be without music, the stage will be played by P.I.F., Milenita, Del Padre, Philip Avramov and his group "Gingerliffe", the favorite of Varna audience Polina, the young street performer Kopriva, Deia and Theodora.

DJ PAELLA has prepared an interesting demonstration during which he will show how to cook and mix at the same time! Dimo from P.I.F. also planned to put the apron and cook his favorite tagliatelle shortly before he gets on the stage.

Each festival evening will end with a culinary film projected on a big screen under an open sky.

All the time the STREET FOOD MARKET will work in the festival zone. Over 10 of the most popular restauranters and chefs in Varna will cook and present their unique recipes to hungry visitors. Besides popular sandwiches and burgers, fans of delicious food will also be able to taste various international cuisines, over 10 beer types, boutique wines and refreshing summer cocktails.

The festival has a free entrance, with a working time from 11:00 to 23:00

The whole program of the Cinema and Food Festival can be found here.

The project is supported by the Culture Fund of Varna Municipality and is part of the "Summer Cinema" platform.