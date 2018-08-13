Prices of Civil Liability Vehicle Insurance Again Rise Sharply

A shocking increase in the cost of Civil Liability vehicle insurance surprised drivers once again in recent months. At the end of last week, 90% of insurance companies increased the policy by 40 to 50 leva.

This is the most drastic increase since the beginning of the year. Thus, with the accumulation of the price increases since the beginning of the year, the average cost of compulsory insurance in Sofia has already gone up to BGN 270 - nearly 100 leva more than the beginning of the year. More will pay drivers not only in the capital, which is the most risky city but also in all areas, predict from Sega newspaper.