Liquid Leaks from 100-year Old American Sunken Ship near Sozopol

Burgas. For the last 2-3 days, a liquid has been leaking from an old sunken ship near Sozopol, 7-8 km from the shore, Burgas Governor Valcho Cholakov told Focus News Agency. In a press release, the regional administration said that it is fuel oil. “According to Maritime Administration information, the ship sank in 1921 and has been monitored over the years,” said Cholakov. The administration took measures on Friday to isolate and prevent the fuel from spreading, the governor said. Possible solutions will be discussed with experts today, such as removing the fuel from the ship or other mechanisms the specialists may suggest, he added.