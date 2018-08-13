Seven out of ten children in Bulgaria are victims of violence in their families. 60% of this violence is due to parents' claims to their behavior and assessments at school. The data is from a study conducted by the Syndicate of Bulgarian Teachers and Interior Ministry, FOCUS reports.



The chairman of the teachers' union, Yanka Takeva, explained that one of the main problems is that parents do not accept the way their children relate to learning. Violence at home was also transferred to teachers.



"45% of the teachers suffer violence from parents, about 2/3 of the teachers have been subjected to different types of pressure," Takeva also said.