Seven out of Ten Children in Bulgaria are Victims of Violence in their Families

Society | August 13, 2018, Monday // 15:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Seven out of Ten Children in Bulgaria are Victims of Violence in their Families

Seven out of ten children in Bulgaria are victims of violence in their families. 60% of this violence is due to parents' claims to their behavior and assessments at school. The data is from a study conducted by the Syndicate of Bulgarian Teachers and Interior Ministry, FOCUS reports.


The chairman of the teachers' union, Yanka Takeva, explained that one of the main problems is that parents do not accept the way their children relate to learning. Violence at home was also transferred to teachers.


"45% of the teachers suffer violence from parents, about 2/3 of the teachers have been subjected to different types of pressure," Takeva also said.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria