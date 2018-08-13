Repairs Close Segments of Key Boulevards in Sofia

New repairs close sections of key boulevards in Sofia.

The reconstruction of "Vasil Levski" Blvd. from "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. to the monument "Vasil Levski" started today.

By August 23, it is forbidden to enter with vehicles on the eastern half of the roadway. The movement will take place in the western half of the boulevard roadway.

The station St. Kliment Ohridski is closed for trolleybus lines № 1, 2, 4 and 11 on "Vasil Levski" Blvd. in direction of the Levski monument. The route of the trolleybus lines № 1, 2 and 4 is changed only in the direction of Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski as follows: from Krakra Street to the right along Yanko Sakazov Blvd and Vasil Levski Blvd. 


On the weekend, one lane from Bulgaria boulevard was closed between Geshov Blvd and Gotse Delchev Blvd., in the direction of Boyana. The movement is done in the opposite direction, traffic jams were formed during the weekend. However, from Saturday, the tram number 7 from the National Palace of Culture to Borovo was restored.

Since the beginning of this week, a renewal of the "Arsenalski" boulevard has begun, without stopping the traffic, but with narrowing of the road.

