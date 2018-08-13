Unprecedented Shortage of Qualified Personnel in Bulgaria

An unprecedented shortage of cadres in our country, economists report. Eurostat data show that 45% of businesses believe that labor shortages limit their production.

The crisis with the skills in our country deepens and the Bulgarians are among the most confident in Europe, that their skills will be up to date in 5 years.

In Eastern European countries, about 60-70% of workers worry about the adequacy of their skills, while the level of uncertainty in Bulgaria is closer to that in Germany and Austria.

A survey of the Employment Agency among employers showed that they are looking for staff at all levels - both engineers and middle-class technicians, chefs and waiters. Now is a second poll is being conducted.

However, the situation is the same in Western Europe.

Former Mastershef participant and current owner Petar Kirov thinks he is paying good salaries for Bulgaria's standards, however, filling the team is difficult.

"People emigrate abroad for better income, and we can not offer these benefits to them because, in order to offer them, we have to increase the price of the product twice," explained Peter Kirov.

Every year, through just one of the recruitment agencies, about 2500 people are applying for work in Austria and Germany, with 7-8% of them leaving.

"What is being observed this year is young people aged 20-25 do not to stay abroad for a long time. They go for short periods abroad and return, "explained Katia Mladenova, a partner in a Recruitment Agency for work abroad.

Those with families and children, however, often seek permanent establishment abroad. After a month Yanik Minev is going to Germany as a chef.

"The reasons because people leave Bulgaria is that employers do not want to pay insurance, in Western Europe they pay 3-4 times higher than here, but prices of living are not much different," said Yanik Minev.

There are also those who return permanently back to Bulgaria - like Dimitar Gospodinov. After 10 years in Cyprus, Austria, England - now works in Varna.

"First of all because of our child, then because of the friends.", whatever we a say, not everything is money, "commented the chef Dimitar Gospodinov.

"There are also positive sides, because the hunger for cadres causes some employers to raise wages," economist Yavor Aleksiev explained.

In the long run, according to economists, the solution to the skills crisis passes through the education system.

Source: bTV