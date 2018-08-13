Four People Drowned in Burgas Area in Three Days

Four cases of drowned men have been registered by police officers in Burgas from 10 to 12 August.



The first case is from August 10th. Then the body of a man on the beach was discovered close to post No. 6 in Sunny Beach-South. The police check did not show any evidence of violent death, and the identity of the man is not yet established. He is 50-60 years of age, dressed in a dark bathing suit, with light short hair, with no identifying scars and tattoos.



The same day in Primorsko, a signal was received that a young man was drowning in the sea at the MMC beach. Friends of the 24-year-old Moldovan tourist said they saw that he was drowning, but while they organized to help him, he disappeared from their sight. His body was found this morning.



Yesterday afternoon, an incident report was received near the post No. 4 on the South Beach in Primorsko, where a 27-year-old man from Plovdiv drowned at the sea. Sea rescuers noticed at the sea two drowning people, managed to retrieve one of them, but the latter was dragged by the rip current. His body was thrown out of the sea a little later.



This morning, a man's body was found on the beach on the North Bourgas Beach. His identity has not yet been established.



Three children disappeared yesterday in the waters of the Black Sea in the Durankulak region. Today at noon their bodies floated to the shore. The incident happened on an unguarded beach near the village of Krapets.

Source: Dnevnik