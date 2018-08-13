Bulgarian PM Tells BAS and NIMH to Find Joint Solution by Next Wednesday

Sofia. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has given a deadline until next Wednesday for the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) and the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) to find a joint solution to the problem, Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev said at a briefing after a meeting with NIMH and BAS representatives, Focus News Agency reports. The minister explained that NIMH wants to leave BAS for financial reasons, as well as problems with personal attitude, a request that is not supported by BAS. “We are ready to support any solution. The issue has to be discussed by BAS, but we cannot stay indifferent because NIMH services seven or eight sectors,” Valchev said. He explained that the parties will look for options to give more autonomy to NIMH. If they fail to agree on a joint solution, the government will look for a way to support NIMH’s activity to prevent its suspension, Valchev said.

