Bulgaria: Sunny Weather Today, Maximum Temperatures 29-34°C

Sofia. Today it will be sunny again. There will be light, in the Danube Plain and the eastern regions to moderate wind from east. Maximum temperatures 29-34°C, Krasimir Stoev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

