President Rumen Radev Awards Madara Order to Ukrainian Ambassador Mykola Baltazhy

Sofia. President Rumen Radev decorated the Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria, Mykola Baltazhy, with the Order of the Madara Horseman 1st Class for his contribution to strengthening and developing the bilateral relations, the president’s press office said.

President Radev noted that it not only shows the importance of bilateral relations for Bulgaria but is also recognition of Ambassador Baltazhy’s high contribution to developing the relations between the two countries. “Our relations gained momentum after the clearly stated European and Euro-Atlantic orientation of Ukraine,” Rumen Radev said, adding that political dialogue is developing well and the downward trend in trade changed.

Mykola Baltazhy said that it is a great honour for him to receive the high state order. He pointed out that his mandate as ambassador to Bulgaria coincided with a very difficult time for his country and thanked Bulgaria for its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reforms and European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

FOCUS News Agency