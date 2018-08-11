Ministry of Health to Open Bids for Delivery of 400 Emergency Ambulances

Sofia. The Ministry of Health will open the bids for the delivery of 400 emergency ambulances. The public opening of the offers will take place on 13 August 2018 at 11:00 am in the Ministry’s building. The public tender is entitled "Delivery of 400 ambulances with the necessary equipment in connection with a major investment project for the modernisation of the emergency medical care under Priority Axis 4 Regional Health Infrastructure of the Regions in Growth 2014-2020." Pursuant to Art. 54 (2) of the Regulations for Implementation of the Public Procurement Act, the meeting of the Commission is public and the participants in the procedure, or their authorised representatives, as well as representatives of the media, are allowed to attend.

The deadline for submitting tenders expires at 05:30 pm today.

FOCUS News Agency