Bulgaria's Revenue from Tourist Overnights Rises 6.5% y/y

SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 10 (SeeNews) - Total revenue from tourist overnights spent in Bulgaria rose by 6.5% year-on-year to 200.3 million levs ($117.0 million/102.4 million euro) in June, the country's statistical office, NSI, said on Friday.

Revenues from overnights spent by foreign nationals increased by an annual 6.4% in June, while revenues from Bulgarian tourists grew by 7.2%, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a statement.

The number of tourist overnights spent in Bulgaria in June rose 4.5% on the year to 4.06 million.

The largest increase in the number of overnights, by 9.5%, was registered by three-star hotels which serviced 24.9% of the total number of overnights of international visitors and 31.8% of the overnights spent by Bulgarian tourists.

A total of 988,800 tourists stayed in accommodation facilities in Bulgaria in June, up 6.7% year-on-year. The number of Bulgarian tourists increased 6.9% on the year, while the number of foreign visitors grew 6.5%.

 

