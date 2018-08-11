Bulgaria, NSI: Employees Under Labour Contract Increase 1.8% in Q2 2018

Sofia. The number of employees under labour contract increased by 42,600, or 1.8%, to 2.35 million at the end of June compared to the end of March, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. The highest increase was observed in accommodation and food services (30.7%) and agriculture, forestry and fishery (7.9%), as well as in construction (3.7%).
The sectors with the largest relative share of employees remain manufacturing, with 21.8% of all, and wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, with 16.9%.
Compared to June 2017, the number of employees under labour contract increased by 13,700, or 0.6%. The highest increase in absolute terms was observed in construction (6,400), wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (3,600) and transport and storage (3,400).
Compared to the first quarter of 2018, the average monthly wages and salaries increased 4.5% to BGN 1,125 in the second quarter of 2018. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, the average wages and salaries grew by 8.2%.

