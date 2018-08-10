M3 Communications Group, Inc. - Bronze 'Agency of the Year' in Europe, Maxim Behar Receives "CEO of the Year" Award for 2018

Stevie® Awards honored the leading Bulgarian PR company and its CEO

August 9, 2018, Sofia - M3 Communications Group, Inc. won the prestigious award in the 15th edition of the Stevie® Awards 2018. The company ranks third in the category of "PR Agency of the Year in Europe". Thus, M3 Communications Group, Inc. became the third best agency in Europe for 2018 and first in Bulgaria after it was awarded as the "Agency of the Year" earlier this year in the annual BAPRA Bright Awards 2018.

In the same ranking, CEO Maxim Behar won the bronze statue of Stevie® Awards 2018 in the "CEO of the Year" category in the Advertising, Marketing and PR sector. At the end of 2017, Behar's name was enrolled in the World PR Hall of Fame after his successful two years as President of the World PR Organization (ICCO).

This is not the first time that M3 Communications Group, Inc. was awarded the Stevie® Awards PR Award of the Year in Europe category - the company also won awards in 2010, 2011 and 2015. Again in 2015, Maxim Behar received the CEO of the Year Award, competing with more of 250 people from the communications business from 47 countries.



"These honors again show that we are working well for good customers and we have great innovative ideas," said Maxim Behar, Chief Executive Officer of M3 Communications Group.



About M3 Communications Group, Inc.

M3 Communications Group, Inc., partner of the world's largest PR company, H + K Strategies, part of WPP Group PL, provides a wide range of services in the field of public communications - communication strategies, media relations, crisis management, digital services and services in the sphere of social media, marketing concepts, media monitoring, web, etc. Founder and CEO Maxim Behar has over 25 years of experience in public communications and is globally recognized as a communications expert. Between 2015 and 2017, he is the president of ICCO, the world's most influential PR association.