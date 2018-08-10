The Repairs of Streets in Sofia Continue after 15 September

The repairs on the streets of Sofia will continue after 15 September, BNR reported. The reason is the rainfall. This was said by Deputy Transport Mayor Evgeni Krusev, after yesterday Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced that the bad weather slowed the fulfillment of the deadlines by several days. Because of the rainfall in Sofia, repairs are delayed on average for five days.

"If the weather is good, builders will have the opportunity to catch up with this delay, and our main repairs are to be completed even before September 15. The repair of Graf Ignatiev will certainly continue until the end of October, as the activities are more extensive "said Deputy Mayor of Transport Evgeni Krusev. And after the repair on the capital "Vasil Levski" blvd, there will be no bicycles lanes, said also Krusev.

"Observations showed that most cyclists use the park, respectively, and there is a bicycle lanes on Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev Blvd, which is parallel to Vasil Levski Blvd., so for the moment there is no plan to build bicycle lanes." The new organization of the movement provides bus stops in both directions along the boulevard but with the permission to stop cars in them in the last meters before the intersection, Deputy Mayor of Transport Evgeni Krusev explained that such organization is envisaged in other places in Sofia.