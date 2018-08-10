It will be Sunny Today, with Highs between 29°C and 34°C

Bulgaria: It will be Sunny Today, with Highs between 29°C and 34°C

Sofia. It will be sunny again today in Bulgaria. A light east-northeast wind will blow, increasing to moderate in the Danube plain and the eastern areas. Maximum temperatures between 29°C and 34°C, in Sofia around 29°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.
The Black Sea coast will be sunny, with moderate northeast wind and maximums reaching 28-30°C.
The mountains will be sunny, some increase in cloud during the day. There will be moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures of 23°C at 1,200 m and about 15°C at 2,000 m.

