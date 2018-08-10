Kenya news: A woman demands KSh 100K from husband to breastfed their 4-month old son

Faith Nyokabi walked out of her marital home over a week ago and declined to return. She left her baby unattended on Wednesday, August 1, right after her husband left for work. She was arrested in Kiganjo and is set to be charged with child neglect.

A woman from Makongeni, Thika town has been arrested after demanding her husband coughs up KSh 100,000 before breastfeeding their baby.

Kenya news now reports Faith Nyokabi walked out of her marital home over a week ago and declined to return despite her husband's desperate pleas.

According to reports by KNA, Faith left her baby unattended on Wednesday, August 1, right after her husband, a casual labourer, left for work.

Charles Kirii, the woman's husband, stated he received a call from worried neighbours and was informed his wife had abandoned their kid.

Completely taken aback, the distraught father returned home, bought a packet of milk and fed the baby with the help of some neighbours.

Charles then decided to call his wife who said she was willing to return home under one condition: that her hubby had to pay up KSh 100,000.

“When my wife finally took my calls, she informed me that she was okay but was not coming back to me unless I gave her KSh 100,000. I pleaded with her to come and breastfeed,” the distraught father said.

Faith then let out a shocking confession when she admitted her mother accompanied her to the hospital to receive an injection which helped reduce her milk production.

Thika Children’s Officer Lina Mwangi advised Charles to look for a primary caregiver who will look after the child under his supervision.

Faith will be charged with child neglect and denying a child protection and care.