Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Lifts Ban on Poultry Markets
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. By order of the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), Dr. Damyan Iliev, the ban on staging and holding markets and exhibitions of birds across the country has been lifted as of today, 8 August 2018, said the BFSA’s press office. The ban was imposed on 17 April 2018 due to the aggravated situation regarding the spread of bird flu in north-eastern Bulgaria.
FOCUS News Agency
- » Rise in Incidence of Lyme Disease, Marseilles Fever, Dysentery and Salmonella in Bulgaria
- » Euronews: How to Kill Thousands of Animals in a Few Days, Bulgaria's Battle with Livestock Plague
- » Elton John Blasts 'Bigoted' Nations for Hampering AIDS Fight
- » Bulgaria to Build a Fence at Romanian Border
- » Farmers Protest Livestock Cull in Bulgaria after Rinderpest Outbreak
- » EU Health Commissioner: The Measures taken by Bulgaria on Rinderpest are Strictly in Line with the EC’s Recommendations
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)