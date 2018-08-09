Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Lifts Ban on Poultry Markets

Sofia. By order of the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), Dr. Damyan Iliev, the ban on staging and holding markets and exhibitions of birds across the country has been lifted as of today, 8 August 2018, said the BFSA’s press office. The ban was imposed on 17 April 2018 due to the aggravated situation regarding the spread of bird flu in north-eastern Bulgaria.

