Over 3.6 Million Tourists in Bulgaria in just Six Months

Business » TOURISM | August 9, 2018, Thursday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Over 3.6 Million Tourists in Bulgaria in just Six Months

"Regardless of the unusual rainy weather, the data show that our country is still moving within 5% of expected growth. Just for the first 6 months there are over 3.6 million tourists. " This was stated by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova.

"I hope that in the months of June-September we will have this 5% growth that we are expecting at the moment," said Angelkova.

In her words, the quality of the tourist product increases every year.

"This is shown by the number of foreign tourists visiting our country," added the minister to Nova.

As for the workers in the industry, Angelkova said:

"We can not intervene about the wages that the business offers," Angelkova said.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria