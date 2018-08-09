Over 3.6 Million Tourists in Bulgaria in just Six Months

"Regardless of the unusual rainy weather, the data show that our country is still moving within 5% of expected growth. Just for the first 6 months there are over 3.6 million tourists. " This was stated by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova.

"I hope that in the months of June-September we will have this 5% growth that we are expecting at the moment," said Angelkova.

In her words, the quality of the tourist product increases every year.

"This is shown by the number of foreign tourists visiting our country," added the minister to Nova.

As for the workers in the industry, Angelkova said:

"We can not intervene about the wages that the business offers," Angelkova said.