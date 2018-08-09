More than 900 Liters of illegal Alcohol was Seized by Customs Officials

910 liters of illegal ethyl alcohol was seized by customs officers from a garage in a private property on the territory of the municipality of Nesebar. This was announced today by the Customs Agency.

Illegal alcohol was discovered during a Sunday check. In a garage in the yard of the private property, customs officers discovered in seven PVC barrels containing a yellowish liquid with smell of ethyl alcohol, the total quantity being 910 liters. The alcoholic strength of the product measured on site was 41% vol.

No documents of origin and excise duty have been presented for the alcohol and it has been seized. After the outcome of the laboratory examinations, administrative and criminal proceedings will be initiated.