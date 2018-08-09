More than 900 Liters of illegal Alcohol was Seized by Customs Officials

Crime | August 9, 2018, Thursday // 12:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: More than 900 Liters of illegal Alcohol was Seized by Customs Officials

910 liters of illegal ethyl alcohol was seized by customs officers from a garage in a private property on the territory of the municipality of Nesebar. This was announced today by the Customs Agency.

Illegal alcohol was discovered during a Sunday check. In a garage in the yard of the private property, customs officers discovered in seven PVC barrels containing a yellowish liquid with smell of ethyl alcohol, the total quantity being 910 liters. The alcoholic strength of the product measured on site was 41% vol.

No documents of origin and excise duty have been presented for the alcohol and it has been seized. After the outcome of the laboratory examinations, administrative and criminal proceedings will be initiated.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria