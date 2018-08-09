A German Airliner Plane Made Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport

Society » INCIDENTS | August 9, 2018, Thursday // 11:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A German Airliner Plane Made Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport

A German airline made emergency landing at Sofia Airport. The machine was on a charter flight from Erfurt to Antalya when there was a scandal between passengers who went into a brawl, the BNT reported.
 
At that time, the plane was over the Central Balkan and the crew requested a landing at Sofia Airport to take control of the situation on board. Two of the passengers were intoxicated and, after being in a transit room, boarded again and the flight continued.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria