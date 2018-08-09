A German Airliner Plane Made Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport
A German airline made emergency landing at Sofia Airport. The machine was on a charter flight from Erfurt to Antalya when there was a scandal between passengers who went into a brawl, the BNT reported.
At that time, the plane was over the Central Balkan and the crew requested a landing at Sofia Airport to take control of the situation on board. Two of the passengers were intoxicated and, after being in a transit room, boarded again and the flight continued.
