Earthquake 3.6 on the Richter Scale Felt in Romania

Earthquake 3.6 on the Richter Scale Felt in Romania

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was registered in Romania, according to information on the site of the European Mediterranean Seismic Center.
 
The earthquake occurred at 22:46 local time, 53 kilometers northwest of Buzau, and 126 kilometers north of the capital, Bucharest, at a depth of 123 kilometers.
 
There is no information about injured people and material damage.

