Earthquake 3.6 on the Richter Scale Felt in Romania
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 9, 2018, Thursday // 11:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was registered in Romania, according to information on the site of the European Mediterranean Seismic Center.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was registered in Romania, according to information on the site of the European Mediterranean Seismic Center.
The earthquake occurred at 22:46 local time, 53 kilometers northwest of Buzau, and 126 kilometers north of the capital, Bucharest, at a depth of 123 kilometers.
There is no information about injured people and material damage.
- » Earth at Risk of Entering ‘Hothouse’ State from which there is no Return
- » Swiss Army Airlifts Water to Thirsty Cows in Drought-hit Pastures
- » Flash Floods Damage Towns in Northern Turkey
- » Sunny Again Today in Bulgaria, Hot in the Afternoon with Temperatures between 29°C and 34°C
- » Sofia Municipality to Hand out Free Mineral water Today, 8 August, because of Heat
- » Mostly Sunny Weather in Bulgaria, Rain Showers in Eastern and Mountainous Regions in the Afternoon
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)