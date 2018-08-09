Police are Investigating a Murder in Lyaskovets, One Person Detained
Police investigate the murder of a 63-year-old man from Lyaskovets. A case report was received at 16.15 yesterday.
Emergency teams and police were immediately sent at the address in Lyaskovets. After the teams arrived, a 63-year-old man from Lyaskovets was found in a severe condition with numerous body injuries. He was immediately taken to Emergency Aid in Gorna Oryahovitsa, where he died a little later.
A 76-year-old man from the same city was apprehended. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. The case investigation proceeding continues under the direction of the District Prosecutor's Office.
- » More than 900 Liters of illegal Alcohol was Seized by Customs Officials
- » Bulgarian Interior Minister: Over the past 6 Months, we have Caught over 10 Million Contraband Cigarettes
- » The Police Found Nearly 10 Kilos of Drugs in an Apartment in Sofia
- » Vratsa: Nearly 11,000 Cigarettes Seized from House near Altimir
- » Bulgarian Interior Ministry: Dimitar Zhelyazkov 'The Eyes Detained in Turkey for up to 30 Days
- » Some 41.5 kg of Cannabis Seized by Police from Garden of Unoccupied House in Sinitevo