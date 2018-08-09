Police are Investigating a Murder in Lyaskovets, One Person Detained

Police investigate the murder of a 63-year-old man from Lyaskovets. A case report was received at 16.15 yesterday.

Emergency teams and police were immediately sent at the address in Lyaskovets. After the teams arrived, a 63-year-old man from Lyaskovets was found in a severe condition with numerous body injuries. He was immediately taken to Emergency Aid in Gorna Oryahovitsa, where he died a little later.

A 76-year-old man from the same city was apprehended. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. The case investigation proceeding continues under the direction of the District Prosecutor's Office.