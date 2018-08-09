Police are Investigating a Murder in Lyaskovets, One Person Detained

Crime | August 9, 2018, Thursday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Police are Investigating a Murder in Lyaskovets, One Person Detained

Police investigate the murder of a 63-year-old man from Lyaskovets. A case report was received at 16.15 yesterday.

Emergency teams and police were immediately sent at the address in Lyaskovets. After the teams arrived, a 63-year-old man from Lyaskovets was found in a severe condition with numerous body injuries. He was immediately taken to Emergency Aid in Gorna Oryahovitsa, where he died a little later.

A 76-year-old man from the same city was apprehended. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. The case investigation proceeding continues under the direction of the District Prosecutor's Office.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria