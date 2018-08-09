Bulgarian Tourism Minister: We Make a Commitment to Tighten Requirements for Tour Operators
Sofia. We make a commitment to tighten the requirements for tour operators and agents with respect to insurance limits, for which we are already in contact with the Financial Supervision Commission, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova told Nova TV.
The insurance coverage is set by tour operators, and customers have to carefully read all documents to be aware of the limit of the policy, the minister explained.
The latest case of cheated tourists, with a trip to Canada, gives reason to consider new legal requirements that will further protect consumers, prohibiting contracts for an amount that significantly exceeds the insurance policy, she added.
FOCUS News Agency
