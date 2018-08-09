New Repairs Change Urban Transport Movement in Sofia
In connection with the overhaul of "Gyueshevo" Str., From "Eng. Ivan Ivanov "next to" Akad. Ivan Geshov "introduces changes in the organization of the movement. From 00.00 on 09.08.2018 until 24.00 on September 15, 2018 the entry of vehicles in both directions on Gyueshevo Str. Between "Kamen Andreev" Str. And "Ohridsko ezero" Str. will be banned.
From 04.30 on 09.08.2018 to 24.00 on September 15, 2018, buses on line 60 will run on a modified route. The bus route number 60 is changed as follows: "Ovcha Kupel" on its way to the intersection of Gyueshevo Str. "Nikopol", to the right on "Nikopol" Street, on the left along "Ohridsko ezero" and after the crossing "Ohridsko ezero" St. "Gyueshevo" on its way to Central Railway Station.
There is a temporary bus stop on Ohrid Lake opposite Block 23; The station with code 1977 "Kamen Andreev" is closed.
