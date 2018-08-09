Rise in Bulgaria's Fibank Share Price Helps SOFIX End in Green

SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 8 (SeeNews) - A 5.54% rise in the share price of Bulgaria's First Investment Bank (Fibank) [BUL:5F4] helped the blue-chip SOFIX index of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange end the trading session on Wednesday in green territory, bourse data shows.

Fibank was the only blue chip which saw an increase in its share price on Wednesday, closing the session at 4.19 levs ($2.48/2.14 euro), as 10,201 shares in the lender changed hands in 21 deals.

The blue-chip SOFIX index gained 0.04% to 640.46 points.

Four blue chips saw their share price drop during the trading session, while ten SOFIX components ended unchanged from their previous closing price.

Central Cooperative Bank [BUL:4CF] fell the most among blue chips, closing 2.20% lower at 1.78 levs.

Total trading turnover fell sharply to 1.06 million levs on Wednesday from 17 million levs on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, trade in government securities generated 94% of the regulated market turnover, as a total of 6,000 fifteen-year government bonds changed hands.



The wider BGBX40 index, which tracks the 40 most traded shares on the Sofia bourse, lost 0.72% to 123.44 points.

The BG-REIT index, which tracks the performance of real estate investment trusts (REITs), closed unchanged at 115.96 points, as only two of its components - Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT [BUL:5BU] and Advance Terrafund REIT [BUL:6A6], traded on Wednesday, both closing unchanged.

The BG TotalReturn30 index, in which companies with a free float of at least 10% have equal weight, fell 0.29% to 529.95 points.