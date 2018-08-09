Bulgaria's Bank Lending Growth Speeds up

SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 8 (SeeNews) - The value of Bulgarian banks' outstanding loans to the non-government sector rose 5.9% on the year to 53.3 billion levs ($31.6 billion/27.3 billion euro) at the end of June, from 4.0% annual growth at the end of the previous quarter, Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) data showed on Wednesday.

The number of loans provided by Bulgarian banks to the non-government sector stood at 3.04 million at end-June, up by an annual 10%, BNB said in a statement.

Outstanding loans to non-financial corporations totalled 32.25 billion levs at the end of June, while loans to households and non-profit institutions, serving households amounted to 21.03 billion levs

 

