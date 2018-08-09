Bulgaria's Adamant Capital Partners Plans to Start Operations in Croatia

SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 8 (SeeNews) - Bulgarian brokerage house Adamant Capital Partners intends to offer its services in Croatia, without setting up a branch there, Bulgaria's Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) said.

FSC said in a statement on Tuesday that it has notified Croatia's financial regulator about the company's intentions.

Last month FSC declined to notify the Croatian authority and asked Adamant Capital Partners to provide additional information regarding its intentions to operate in Croatia.

Adamant Capital Partners' main activities include financial intermediation, asset management, investment research, corporate finance and corporate consulting.