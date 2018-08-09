Bulgaria's Adamant Capital Partners Plans to Start Operations in Croatia

Business » FINANCE | August 9, 2018, Thursday // 10:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Adamant Capital Partners Plans to Start Operations in Croatia

SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 8 (SeeNews) - Bulgarian brokerage house Adamant Capital Partners intends to offer its services in Croatia, without setting up a branch there, Bulgaria's Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) said.

FSC said in a statement on Tuesday that it has notified Croatia's financial regulator about the company's intentions.

Last month FSC declined to notify the Croatian authority and asked Adamant Capital Partners to provide additional information regarding its intentions to operate in Croatia.

Adamant Capital Partners' main activities include financial intermediation, asset management, investment research, corporate finance and corporate consulting.

 

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria