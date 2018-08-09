Sunny Again Today in Bulgaria, Hot in the Afternoon with Temperatures between 29°C and 34°C

Sofia. It will be sunny again today, hot in the afternoon. A light east-northeast wind will blow, increasing to moderate in the Danube plain and the eastern areas. Maximum temperatures mostly between 29°C and 34°C, in Sofia around 29°C. Atmospheric pressure slightly higher than the average for August. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.

The Black Sea coast will be sunny with moderate northeast wind. Maximums reaching 28-31°C.

The mountains will be sunny, some increase in cloud but no rain expected. There will be moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures of 24°C at 1,200 m and about 16°C at 2,000 m.