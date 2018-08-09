Border Police: Heavy Traffic of Trucks Exiting Bulgaria at Kulata, Kapitan Andreevo and Danube Bridge – Ruse Checkpoints
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. There is heavy traffic of trucks exiting Bulgaria at Kulata, Kapitan Andreevo and Danube Bridge – Ruse checkpoints, Border Police told Focus News Agency. Traffic at the borders with Serbia and Macedonia is normal.
Sofia. There is heavy traffic of trucks exiting Bulgaria at Kulata, Kapitan Andreevo and Danube Bridge – Ruse checkpoints, Border Police told Focus News Agency. Traffic at the borders with Serbia and Macedonia is normal.
Until 25 August 2018, roadworks will take place at a section before the Vidin border checkpoint. During this period, traffic will temporarily move in both directions in a single lane.
- » New Repairs Change Urban Transport Movement in Sofia
- » Vivacom Launches 4G Voice Service and Wi-Fi Calling in Bulgaria
- » Political Analyst: People in Bulgaria are not Familiar with the Term “Fake News”
- » The Average Insurable Income in Bulgaria in June 2018 was BGN 875
- » PM Boyko Borisov: By the End of the Year, we will have E-register for People with Disabilities
- » The Bulgarian PM Borisov Promised that Hemus Highway will Be Finished by 2024
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)