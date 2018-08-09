Rise in Incidence of Lyme Disease, Marseilles Fever, Dysentery and Salmonella in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | August 9, 2018, Thursday // 10:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Rise in Incidence of Lyme Disease, Marseilles Fever, Dysentery and Salmonella in Bulgaria

Sofia. We have registered a rise in incidence of Lyme disease, Marseilles fever, dysentery and salmonella, Director of the National Cetnre for Contagious and Parasitic Diseases and epidemiologist Prof. Dr. Todor Kantardzhiev said in an interview with Focus News Agency. “There is a rise in Lyme disease cases and we have expected it for seasonal reasons. A lot of rain and high temperatures usually cause tick population to increase. There has also been an increase in the incidence of Marseilles fever,” Prof. Kantardzhiev said.
“The second group of infections is related to food and dirty hands. Dysentery is an infection spread by dirty hands, and the infection related to improper storage of food is salmonella. We have registered an increase compared to last year,” he added.
“Another infection that is characteristic of summer but not paid enough attention to is pertussis or whooping cough. This is an infection in children, if the cough lasts for more than 10 days and the child has difficulty breathing, nose-bleeds or vomits during a coughing fit, it should be examined for pertussis,” said Kantardzhiev.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria