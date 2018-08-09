Rise in Incidence of Lyme Disease, Marseilles Fever, Dysentery and Salmonella in Bulgaria

Sofia. We have registered a rise in incidence of Lyme disease, Marseilles fever, dysentery and salmonella, Director of the National Cetnre for Contagious and Parasitic Diseases and epidemiologist Prof. Dr. Todor Kantardzhiev said in an interview with Focus News Agency. “There is a rise in Lyme disease cases and we have expected it for seasonal reasons. A lot of rain and high temperatures usually cause tick population to increase. There has also been an increase in the incidence of Marseilles fever,” Prof. Kantardzhiev said.

“The second group of infections is related to food and dirty hands. Dysentery is an infection spread by dirty hands, and the infection related to improper storage of food is salmonella. We have registered an increase compared to last year,” he added.

“Another infection that is characteristic of summer but not paid enough attention to is pertussis or whooping cough. This is an infection in children, if the cough lasts for more than 10 days and the child has difficulty breathing, nose-bleeds or vomits during a coughing fit, it should be examined for pertussis,” said Kantardzhiev.