Bulgarian Interior Minister: Over the past 6 Months, we have Caught over 10 Million Contraband Cigarettes

Sofia. Over the past 6 months, we have caught over 10 million cigarettes, the largest quantities have been in Pleven and Stara Zagora, Interior Minister Valentin Radev said during the presentation of a new study on cigarette smuggling in Bulgaria for the first quarter of 2018, Focus News Agencyreports.

“Every week since April we have been checking what exactly we have got, and last week there were 103,000 cigarettes and 50,000 packs,” Radev explained. Over the past 6 months, 553 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, most of them in Haskovo and Pazardzhik, the minister said.

Deputy Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev said that the Prosecutor’s Office and Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov consider it very important to interact with the government and the producers. Smuggling causes heavy losses to the budget, he commented, but “we can see sustainable results now.”