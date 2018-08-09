Bulgaria to Host Second International Congress on World Civilisations and Historic Routes

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | August 9, 2018, Thursday // 10:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Host Second International Congress on World Civilisations and Historic Routes

Sofia. The government has approved a draft agreement between the Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism and the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) on the second edition of the International Congress of World Civilisations and Historic Routes, said the government press office.
The congress aims to draw attention to the link between world civilisations and historic routes, presenting the modern opportunities for various tourism products. The forum is scheduled to take place from 14 to 16 November 2018 in Sofia. The 158 tourism ministers of the UNWTO member states have been invited to participate. An event of this scale will contribute to the establishment of Bulgaria as an attractive destination with great opportunities for cultural and historical tourism. 
The Republic of Bulgaria has been a member of the UNWTO since 1976, and Vice Chair of UNWTO Commission for Europe for 2018-2019.

FOCUS News Agency

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria