Bulgaria to Host Second International Congress on World Civilisations and Historic Routes
Sofia. The government has approved a draft agreement between the Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism and the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) on the second edition of the International Congress of World Civilisations and Historic Routes, said the government press office.
The congress aims to draw attention to the link between world civilisations and historic routes, presenting the modern opportunities for various tourism products. The forum is scheduled to take place from 14 to 16 November 2018 in Sofia. The 158 tourism ministers of the UNWTO member states have been invited to participate. An event of this scale will contribute to the establishment of Bulgaria as an attractive destination with great opportunities for cultural and historical tourism.
The Republic of Bulgaria has been a member of the UNWTO since 1976, and Vice Chair of UNWTO Commission for Europe for 2018-2019.
FOCUS News Agency
