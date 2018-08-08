The Bulgarian Cabinet has Allocated over BGN 1.6 Million for an Embassy in Riyadh
The government has granted BGN 1 612 510 for the opening of an embassy in Bulgaria in Riyadh, the press service of the Cabinet announced.
During the visit of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in Saudi Arabia in November 2017 the concrete dimensions for opening a Bulgarian embassy in the Saudi capital were expressed.
Priority in the bilateral relations between the two countries is to attract investment in Bulgaria, as well as to stimulate bilateral contacts between business representatives.
In order to meet the set goals, our embassy in the Saudi capital will take place in addition to a political and consular office and a commercial and economic service
