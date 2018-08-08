Bulgaria Industrial Production Rises Further; Retail Sales Growth Eases

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's industrial production increased for the second straight month in June, while retail sales growth eased slightly, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.

Industrial production advanced a working-day-adjusted 3.6 percent year-over-year in June, well above the 0.5 percent rise in May.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying output grew 8.3 percent over the year and manufacturing production climbed by 3.8 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production rose 1.0 percent from May, when it gained by 2.6 percent.

The agency also revealed that construction output fell 2.9 percent annually and by 0.7 percent monthly in June.

In an another report, the statistical office announced that retail sales, excluding automobile trade increased 6.1 percent yearly in June, just below the 6.3 percent rise seen in May. Monthly, sales climbed 0.4 percent.

