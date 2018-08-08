The Police Found Nearly 10 Kilos of Drugs in an Apartment in Sofia

The Police Found Nearly 10 Kilos of Drugs in an Apartment in Sofia

Sofia police officers have discovered a large amount of drugs in a dwelling in Druzhba, the press center of the Ministry of Interior reports.
 
On Monday, criminalists have found nearly 10kg of drugs: multiple envelopes with lumps of white powder and weed, three scales, a presser, various types of acids, and multiple packing bags. The result of the expertise has shown that the seized substances are 9828 g of amphetamine, 33.66 g of weedand 0.93 g of cocaine.

 
Two men who had been living in the dwelling were arrested, aged 58 and 21. They have been detained for 72 hours and have been indicted for possession of narcotic drugs for distribution purposes.

