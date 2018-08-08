The Average Insurable Income in Bulgaria in June 2018 was BGN 875

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 8, 2018, Wednesday // 13:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Average Insurable Income in Bulgaria in June 2018 was BGN 875

Sofia. The average insurable income in Bulgaria in June 2018 was BGN 875, said the press office of the National Social Security Institute. The average monthly insurable income for the country for the period from 01.07.2017 to 30.06.2018 was BGN 855.83.
The average monthly insurable income for the said period is used for calculating the amounts of new pensions in July 2018, pursuant to Art. 70 (2) of the Social Insurance Code.

FOCUS News Agency

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria