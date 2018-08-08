Sofia. The average insurable income in Bulgaria in June 2018 was BGN 875, said the press office of the National Social Security Institute. The average monthly insurable income for the country for the period from 01.07.2017 to 30.06.2018 was BGN 855.83.

The average monthly insurable income for the said period is used for calculating the amounts of new pensions in July 2018, pursuant to Art. 70 (2) of the Social Insurance Code.

FOCUS News Agency